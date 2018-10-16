'Puppy Doing Cat Things': Dog Knocks A Line Of Shampoo Bottles One-By-One Into The Shower

October 16, 2018

Presumably after learning a thing or two from his feline friends on the back of the school bus, this is a video of a puppy knocking a line of shampoo and soap bottles into the shower one-by-one. He looks pretty proud of himself, doesn't it? He also looks like he has an adult dog head on a puppy body. Just don't tell him that though or it might give him a complex. Wait -- is that my deep cleansing pore scrub? Oh hell no. You look like two puzzle pieces that fit, dog! Also, is this considered a trick? Because my dogs knock stuff over all the time but I haven't been giving them treats and now I'm feeling guilty.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks again to Rob, who agrees when you've got dogs doing cat things and cats doing dog things, how can you be sure who to blame anymore?

  • Doog

    Obviously that's a dog that was raised by cats. Poor confused creature.

  • Wooder

    So the dog is practicing for the cats demise...the next time the cat is on the upper landing looking over the edge...WHAMMO!
    Sorry but dogs are smarter and cuter!

  • Jenness

    May I just be the FIRST to say that this is both adorable and annoying at the same time. *coughs 'Oh Hello Ord'*

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    Eric Ord is the dog
    the tub is the comment section
    the bottles are his firsts

