Photo Of A Black Cat That Looks Like A Crow

October 31, 2018

cat-crow.jpg

This is a photo of a black cat that, because of the way its head is turned, looks like a crow. I read several websites acting like this was the latest back and blue vs white and gold dress controversy, but there's no way anybody actually thinks this is a crow, right? I mean maybe at first glance if you don't have your glasses on and you're mid-sneeze, but come on. It's a cat that kinda looks like a crow. What do you see? "White and gold." I knew there was a reason I fell in love with you. "Which is?" We're on the same plane of stupid. "Speak for yourself." I WILL SPEAK FOR US AS A DUMB-ASS COUPLE. Hola monsieur, we'll both have the lobster ravioli.

Thanks to Linda FH, who only sees a black bear riding a bicycle, which is the real answer.

  • Andyman7714

    Caught you in mid-change you little bastard!

  • GeneralDisorder

    Is that a cat? A bird? A cird? A bat? No. It's definitely not a bat.

  • Bling Nye

    "CAWW CAWW MEEOW--fuck. I blew that take, let's start over."

  • Jenness

    Aww so cute!

