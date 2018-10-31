Photo Of A Black Cat That Looks Like A Crow

This is a photo of a black cat that, because of the way its head is turned, looks like a crow. I read several websites acting like this was the latest back and blue vs white and gold dress controversy, but there's no way anybody actually thinks this is a crow, right? I mean maybe at first glance if you don't have your glasses on and you're mid-sneeze, but come on. It's a cat that kinda looks like a crow. What do you see? "White and gold." I knew there was a reason I fell in love with you. "Which is?" We're on the same plane of stupid. "Speak for yourself." I WILL SPEAK FOR US AS A DUMB-ASS COUPLE. Hola monsieur, we'll both have the lobster ravioli.

Thanks to Linda FH, who only sees a black bear riding a bicycle, which is the real answer.