Okay?: A Robotic Finger That Attaches To Smart Phones To Increase Their Functionality

This is a video demonstration of all the ways a MobiLimb robotic finger will change your life after being attached to a smartphone. Some more info while I claim I invented this years ago just in case this ridiculous idea is actually worth any money:

MobiLimb is a new shape-changing component with a compact form factor that can be deployed on mobile devices. It is a small 5 Degrees of Freedom serial robotic manipulator that can be easily added to (or removed from) existing mobile devices (smartphone, tablet). In the spirit of human augmentation, which aims at overcoming human body limitations by using robotic devices, our approach aims at overcoming mobile device limitations (static, passive, motionless) by using a robotic limb.

No clue what any of that meant but the finger can tap to alert a user to phone notifications, be programmed to change the state of the phone (ie turned on and off), grasped to manipulate on-screen objects, used as a stand or phone grip, and even drag the phone off your desk inchworm style. It can also draw, hold a light, and act as a variety of different sensors. Let's not kid ourselves though, this was really only designed to provide haptic feedback for sexting. Now, did anybody see where I left my phone? "I'm guessing your butt." You're a good guesser.

Keep going for the video.

