Okay?: A Robotic Finger That Attaches To Smart Phones To Increase Their Functionality

October 8, 2018

This is a video demonstration of all the ways a MobiLimb robotic finger will change your life after being attached to a smartphone. Some more info while I claim I invented this years ago just in case this ridiculous idea is actually worth any money:

MobiLimb is a new shape-changing component with a compact form factor that can be deployed on mobile devices. It is a small 5 Degrees of Freedom serial robotic manipulator that can be easily added to (or removed from) existing mobile devices (smartphone, tablet). In the spirit of human augmentation, which aims at overcoming human body limitations by using robotic devices, our approach aims at overcoming mobile device limitations (static, passive, motionless) by using a robotic limb.

No clue what any of that meant but the finger can tap to alert a user to phone notifications, be programmed to change the state of the phone (ie turned on and off), grasped to manipulate on-screen objects, used as a stand or phone grip, and even drag the phone off your desk inchworm style. It can also draw, hold a light, and act as a variety of different sensors. Let's not kid ourselves though, this was really only designed to provide haptic feedback for sexting. Now, did anybody see where I left my phone? "I'm guessing your butt." You're a good guesser.

Keep going for the video.

  • Fartbutt

    It's like a extra penis I never knew I wanted

  • Kenrod

    It reminds me of Hector Salamanca.

  • Douchy McDouche

    This will be a popular device among single women.

  • Tigerh8r

    When I saw the video said, "As a Tool, As a Partner..." I assumed those were the same thing. I'm assuming it works best on "Vibrate" mode...

  • TheQiwiMan

    Jim's 2-Way Petting Zoo.

    You pet the phone, and it pets you back.

  • mark

    Can it be programmed to click on your keyboard to make it look like you are being productive at work while you are taking a nap?

  • Andyman7714

    You do know where this is going, right?

  • Jenness

    Everyone knows

  • Frédéric Purenne

    There is NO WAY I'm putting this in my pocket, even if it would fit.

  • Jason Christopher

    I DON'T UNDERSTAND.

  • qcp
  • MustacheHam

    It'll look best if I had 8 on the phone and not something that looks like a dancing trouser snake.
    Edit: better comment

