Oh Yeah, That's Her Alright: Loch Ness Monster Spotted By Mom Searching Google Earth

October 2, 2018

loch-ness-monster-1.jpg

These are a couple Google Earth photos of what Ohio mother Lisa Stout believes to be the Loch Ness Monster, which she found while browsing Loch Ness in the program because she'd "been searching for Nessie on and off for the past few weeks, spending an hour or so a week on Google Earth as well as other places I like to visit in the app." We all need hobbies. Some more info while I use Google Earth to track down Bat Boy's hideout in West Virginia:

"On the 13th at 9.45am, I had got my daughter off to school and began to search for Nessie when I noticed a cluster of pictures taken by an Underwater Earth Contributor all in one area near the Loch Ness Highland Resort in Fort Augustus.


"I noticed what I believe may be the creature known as Nessie - or at the very least what makes up for most of the accounts of Nessie sightings that residents/tourists are seeing and reporting."

The photo shows a dark figure sticking out of the water looking towards the camera.

The figure is surrounded by water and is set against a backdrop of trees.

There's also before and after pics after the jump which show whatever that is in the photo wasn't there the whole time. I mean, provided that this, unlike my last relationship, isn't just a giant sham. Also, has anybody ever thought that maybe Nessie never wants to show her face because we're always calling her the Loch Ness MONSTER. I wouldn't want to show my face if people were always calling me a monster either. "They do." Don't look at me!

Keep giong for a couple more shots.

loch-ness-monster-2.jpg

loch-ness-monster-3.jpg

Thanks to Bored, who should really use some of that free time searching Google Earth for mythical beats.

  • GeneralDisorder

    That's obviously a yeti. WTF!

  • Wooder

    So this is a drift tree log that rolls in a lake and now its a prehistoric monster.

  • Munihausen

    The recoiling raindrops in the photo seem to indicate that thing, whatever it is, being rather small. Nessito?

    Fascinating subject, however, at least for anyone so inclined with natural history. Books by Costello (In Search of Lake Monsters), Holiday (The Great Orm of Loch Ness), and Dinsdale (The Leviathans) are worth getting cheap on Amazon.

  • @reallyrealDonald

    I call BS. The photo labeled Before has a timestamp of 2 minutes after the After photo.

  • Mark

    It's not time based. Just go to Google maps and look up The Highland Club Scotland. It will bring you right to the beach where the image is. There are 3 spots off of the beach in the water where you can drop your Googly Guy. The spot closest to the beach shows the thing in the water.

  • Mark

    BTW, the 3 spots I spoke of looks like each one was taken deeper into the water. The one closest to the beach is shallow and that shows the anomaly.

    The second spot looks like its slightly deeper and that one shows nothing and is the second image that she shows.

    So whatever was there while Google was taking this image was not there at the next spot in the water as Google went deeper.

    So it's either, as someone pointed out, a bird of prey or its ...something else...

  • Bling Nye

    Here you go. You've definitely earned this. https://thumbs.worthpoint.c...

  • Lenora V. Rogers

  • Jason Christopher

    Before and after what exactly?

  • Geekologie

    presumably before and after the photographer drifted by on his swan pool raft

  • Deksam

    Looks like a large bird of prey flying low and banking right, with one wing just parallel to the water on that frame.

  • Mark

    So, its either Nessie or Romulans...cool!

    I vote for Romulans I think.

  • Ez

    Klingons?

  • Jenness

    That's exactly what it is

  • TheQiwiMan

    Excuse me, this looks nothing like Nessie. I have it on very good authority that The Loch Ness Monster has two eyes, two ears, a chin, a mouth, 10 fingers, two nipples, a butt, two kneecaps, and a penis.

    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

