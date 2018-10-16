Oh Wow: This $100 Light-Up, Musical Death Star Christmas Tree Topper

October 16, 2018

death-star-tree-topper.gif

This is the Hallmark Keepsake Star Wars Death Star Lighted Christmas Tree Topper. It costs around $100, lights up blue or red with green superlaser, and can play the Imperial March and classic Star Wars theme (lights and songs selected via included remote control). Cool I suppose, but $100 cool? Like the bunny slope at a ski resort, that sounds a little steep to me. I feel like this should be more of a $30 product. But what do I know? I'm just a man who's been using the same Christmas tree topper since he was old enough to buy his own tree. "Is that a bra?" Classic, right? "Wait did you say classy or classic?" Well it's both, obviously.

Keep going for a few more shots.

death-star-tree-topper-1.jpg

death-star-tree-topper-2.jpg

death-star-tree-topper-3.jpg

Thanks to carey, who agrees it's not what's on top of the tree, but what's under it that counts.

  • Jennifer Holland

    That came out two years ago..... And I have one ^_^ I keep mine on a shelf next to my desk. When it is plugged in, it glows, rotating between blue and red with white along the trench. Lots of videos on Youtube of it. :)

  • Tigerh8r

    Uuuuuuuuugh! Star Wars is everyday decoration. Christmas is a special time of year and the decorations should reflect that, and keep in the traditional themes of Charlie Brown and Harry Potter!

  • Bling Nye

    I love the irony of putting a weapon of mass destruction, built by an evil empire, which has "DEATH" in the name, on top of a fucking Christmas tree. For $100. This is the first thing that popped into my head: http://www.bitterfilms.com/... Gotta love Don Hertzfeld's work.

  • Wooder

    If it would just shoot randomly...or with a remote or had a tie fighter circling it.

  • GeneralDisorder

    You could program an eye-tracking laser pointer into it...

  • Ez

    I wanted to hear it. :(

  • Jenness

    I wish I could see a video of it. It's cool but not for me, I prefer a more traditional tree.

