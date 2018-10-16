Oh Wow: This $100 Light-Up, Musical Death Star Christmas Tree Topper

This is the Hallmark Keepsake Star Wars Death Star Lighted Christmas Tree Topper. It costs around $100, lights up blue or red with green superlaser, and can play the Imperial March and classic Star Wars theme (lights and songs selected via included remote control). Cool I suppose, but $100 cool? Like the bunny slope at a ski resort, that sounds a little steep to me. I feel like this should be more of a $30 product. But what do I know? I'm just a man who's been using the same Christmas tree topper since he was old enough to buy his own tree. "Is that a bra?" Classic, right? "Wait did you say classy or classic?" Well it's both, obviously.

Keep going for a few more shots.

Thanks to carey, who agrees it's not what's on top of the tree, but what's under it that counts.