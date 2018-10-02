Oh, Just A Giant Moth Drinking The Tears Of A Sleeping Bird

Because moth memes are all the rage right now, this is a video captured by biologist Leandro João Carneiro de Lima Moraes in the Amazon Rainforest of Brazil of a giant moth drinking the tears of a sleeping antbird while a mosquito sucks the bird's blood. Damn, can't a bird catch a break around here? This poor bastard's probably going to wake up getting eaten by a snake.

Keep going for the video while I suggest moths leave these birds alone and start drinking all my tears I've cried on the floor in front of my toilet.

Thanks to my buddy Dave L, who knows what I like, but this is not it so I'm confused.

  • Ed

    It's like a video game where stopping to sleep empowers your enemies.

  • mila parker

    I'm unusually sympathetic to this bird considering the daily dose we get lambasted with on all media of our elected parasites draining their constituents from every part of our government.

  • Jenness

  • TheQiwiMan

    I love it when you speak my language

    https://i.imgur.com/ZrxCsFZ...

  • Bling Nye

    Actually an apt analogy since the bird can be viewed as an apathetic voter, that needs to wake the fuck up and shake/vote the parasite off/out...

    I mean, people elected those in office either by voting for them or not voting for their opposition.

  • The_Wretched

    blaming the victim a bit
    Not all voters have lilly-white suburbia 4-5 minute drive plus walk in walk out service and no other costs.

  • Bling Nye

    Not exactly blaming the victim a bit, at all really... I know people that will spend an entire day traveling and waiting to cast their vote, because they feel it is too important not to. Gerrymandering and voter suppresion is a whole 'nother discussion.

    Personally I think every state should go the mail-in ballot route. Can't hack the mail-in like electronic, and no need for traveling long distances or standing in line for hours. I gotta say, living in a state with mail-in ballot, I love mail-in balloting; I can sit on my sofa with a beer and go through each item/candidate online and make an educated vote, at my leisure. They also have polling locations open as an option, and it's very easy to get a replacement ballot if necessary. Mail-in balloting is the way to go in my opinion. I'd say I'm surprised not all states do it, but I'm not surprised at all as to why...

  • Bling Nye

    Moths are just nocturnal butterflies, feeding from the eyes of other animals like flowers.

  • Munihausen

    Blood, too; vampire moths.

  • GeneralDisorder

    My ex wife built a computer back when we were still married. The case she bought had these black butterfly looking wings on the front. We named it "Vampiric Butterfly".

  • Lenora V. Rogers

