Notoriously Difficult 'Flight Of The Bumblebee' Performed On Bass Guitar

Presumably to raise awareness to the plight of dying bees everywhere, this is a video of musician and Youtuber Davie504 (previously) performing Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's notoriously difficult 'Flight Of The Bumblebee' on bass guitar. According to Davie, "only 1% can play this song on bass." Um, one percent of what exactly? Guitarists? Bass players? Bass players who have been practicing for longer than X number of years? PROFESSIONAL bass players? I'm confused. Granted I don't care, but I am confused.

