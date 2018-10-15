Not Today!: Heavy Winds Blow Waterfall Back Over Cliff

This is a video from the Isle Of Skye in Scotland where heavy winds caused by a storm blew a waterfall on Talisker Beach back up over the cliff it was trying to fall from. That's pretty intense. I can only imagine if I were a waterfall watching this that I would have the absolute worst case of anxiety right now.

Keep going for the video of the waternotfall in action while I see if I can't spot any more skull shapes in the mist.

Thanks to hairless