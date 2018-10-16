Not Today, Death!: Giant Boulder Crushes Hood Of Car On Mountain Road

This is some dashcam footage from a mountain road in southwest China of a boulder absolutely obliterating the hood of an SUV before splintering a tree into toothpicks and continuing its way down the mountain. There are also a couple other boulders that follow, proving my theory that boulders are pack animals like wolves. Thankfully, there were no injuries in the incident, presumably because Death realized he had the wrong car at the very last second. No word who his intended target was, but I can only assume it was me. "But you're nowhere near China." I'm sorry, are we talking about the same Death here? Like the hitman and not the geographer professor, right? Jesus, he kills people for a living, he isn't an undefeated Jeopardy constant.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Clark, who agrees whatever is at the other end of that road isn't worth ever traveling it again.