Nailed It: Custom AT-AT Costume Made For A Horse

October 26, 2018

at-at-horse-costume-1.jpg

This is the AT-AT costume custom built for a 2,000-pound Clydesdale horse by prop maker Mike's Tiny Shop of Martinsville, Indiana in an attempt to set the Guinness World Record for largest equine Star Wars costume. Dare to dream. So, is the costume convincing enough to fool Ewoks? Of course, but Ewoks aren't that smart. The smartest thing Ewoks have ever done is decide to live in treehouse villages, and that's not even smart, it's more thinking like a five-year old. "But I thought you wanted to live in a treehouse village, GW." You know, I'm starting to think I've always given you more credit than you deserve.

Keep going for a couple more shots and a video of the first walking test.

at-at-horse-costume-2.jpg

at-at-horse-costume-3.jpg

at-at-horse-costume-4.jpg

Thanks to K Diddie and my friend Jackie, who agree they should also make a couple AT-ST ostrich costumes to complete the fleet.

  • Wooder

    Shortly after this video, this horse galloped to the glue factory to end it all.

  • Bling Nye

    Sort of makes sense, if you've ever seen an ATAT x-ray... https://laughingsquid.com/w...

  • Frédéric Purenne

    No hind legs on AT-AT...

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Opening the belly and throwing in a detonator seems cruel now.

  • WhiteEagle2

    You'd feel bad about it, until it started murdering all your friends and blowing up your house.

  • K Diddie

    this one drops a whole bunch of detonators out the back end.

  • Munihausen

    Yo-tow, yo-tow

