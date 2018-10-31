Man Trying To Wheelbarrow Horse Manure Up Ramp Goes How You'd Expect

October 31, 2018

horse-manure-fun.jpg

When you watch a video of a man pushing a wheelbarrow of horse manure up a ramp into the back of a truck, you know one of two things is going to happen, either 1) he's going to get shit on him, or 2) the video isn't going to be worth watching. This is a number one, but also borders on number two(!) because if you're going to get horse shit on you, you should at least get some in your mouth then spit it out and quote Biff from Back To The Future. 2/5 amateur hour.

Keep going for the video. At least it was dry and not all mushy.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees everyone should taste manure at least once in their life.

  • Bling Nye

    Well ain't that some shit.

  • Jenness

    HA!

  • Douchy McDouche

    Manure?! I hate manure!!

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    thats not a man

  • GeneralDisorder

    A real man would have made it up the ramp...

  • I'm not saying it's an Alien...but it's an Alien...
    ;-)

  • Wooder

    I love the after shock with his tantrum dance. That's PRICELESS!

    You can't shake $hit off...

  • Closet Nerd

    Das Poooop!

  • Nicholas Conrad

    GW always says hit the jump for the video, but let's be honest, like 95% of the time I'm here for the comments (didn't even watch the video). Thanks for being awesome y'all, you guys are all great! ....All of you except Eric Ord.

  • Wooder

    Love the different personalities in these comments. The lovers/haters and normal/weirdos. Loving it.
    Oh and Eric Ord has issues.

  • Mark

    meh...some of these seem so staged that it isn't even funny.

    The guy was obviously not a real farmer judging by the goth clothes that he had on under the full length jacket. Which bring me to the next clue...the full length jacket was obviously put on to protect him from getting any manure on him when his staged stunt failed.

  • Bling Nye

    ...but, if the staged stunt failed, wouldn't that mean he'd get the manure into the truck without shit happening?

