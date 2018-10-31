Man Trying To Wheelbarrow Horse Manure Up Ramp Goes How You'd Expect

When you watch a video of a man pushing a wheelbarrow of horse manure up a ramp into the back of a truck, you know one of two things is going to happen, either 1) he's going to get shit on him, or 2) the video isn't going to be worth watching. This is a number one, but also borders on number two(!) because if you're going to get horse shit on you, you should at least get some in your mouth then spit it out and quote Biff from Back To The Future. 2/5 amateur hour.

Keep going for the video. At least it was dry and not all mushy.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees everyone should taste manure at least once in their life.