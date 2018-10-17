Man Spends 200 Hours Building Entirely Wooden Bike (Except For The Chain Rollers And A Few Washers)

October 17, 2018

This is a video of Youtuber The Q spending 200 hours building a rideable bicycle entirely out of wood. Well, except for the chain rollers (the parts of the chain that make contact with the pedal gear) and a few washers, just like I mentioned in the title. Do a bunny hop! Obviously, it's definitely not the most practical bike in the world to ride. Or practical at all. Why did you build this again? You might as well have gone all the way and made the wheels triangles. Just kidding it's perfect do a car next would watch and subscribe.

  • Adibobea9

    The idea was cool enough on its own, but the video production was top notch…

  • Jim Boothe

    A wood car (1979 Ford truck, actually) exists already.

  • Jenness

    I agree with all the other posters in that this looks painful and like a big accident just waiting to happen.

  • Tigerh8r

    I wonder how far you need to ride it to start a campfire?

  • Jenness

    HA! Ok - now I definitely want to see that. Hmmm...going downhill...let's say...100 yards or sooner if the wood and day is dry. That's my guess!

  • Kaizer Chief

    Did you hear about the wooden car with wooden wheels? It wooden go! Thanks, I’ll let myself out...

  • Eric Ord

    This bike is so wooden it reminds me of Meh trying to dance

  • Wooder

    OK firstly amazing....then he rides it 20 feet then he gets off because he just got 4 slivers in his ass and hands. The part cut out of the video was the burning of the bike.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Sick! He shouldn't be breathing that carbon matrix foam bullshit... Disgusting. He's gonna get piece all up in his giblets too.

  • Bling Nye

    Birchcycle.

    Also, $5 says this guy was motivated by wanting to ask people if they'd like to ride his wood.

