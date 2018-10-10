Man Performs CPR On Squirrel He Thinks He Hit With His Car, It Lives

This is some police bodycam footage of a man performing some tiny chest compressions on a squirrel he believes he may have hit with his vehicle, and it eventually getting up and running away. The police aren't convinced he actually hit the squirrel due to it not being completely smushed, and believe he probably just scared it and it either passed out or is playing dead. So was the CPR actually necessary? No clue, I'm not a squirrel doctor. "What are you then?" I'm a magical healer. You got boner problems? Take two of these and call me in the morning. "These are just nudie magazines." Worked for me -- just ask my girlfriend. "He collapsed on the toilet and never made it to bed." DAMMIT HONEY, I THOUGHT WE WERE A TEAM.

Keep going for the video.

