Man Is Convinced A Steel Toe Boot Can Stop A .45 Caliber Bullet

October 4, 2018

Note: Pictures linked at the bottom of the article are not for the squeamish.

According to a post on the Northwestfirearms forum, these are the results of a man who was convinced a steel toe boot could stop a round from a .45 caliber bullet, and decided to test it. You know, with his foot in the boot. Honestly, I don't even think he hit the steel toe at all (which is probably a good thing on account of all the shrapnel he'd have in his foot now).

"This guy and his co-workers were discussing whether a steel toe boot would withstand a round from a .45, so what do do you think would be the best way to test this theory? YUP, you guessed it. Good thing he wasn't testing his hard hat."

Personally, I'm still not convinced this isn't just some idiot who accidentally shot himself in the foot and made up a story that unintentionally makes him sound even dumber trying to cover it up. That said, I'm a firm believer that a steel toe boot absolutely CAN stop a .45 caliber round, but only if it's thrown at the foot and not fired.

Shots of the aftermath HERE, but you've been warned. I'm not sure he'll ever be able to wear flip-flops again.

Thanks again to Closet Nerd, who agrees he should try a .38 next. There's no way that won't work.

  • Chino Pisces

    Ignorant inbred filth.

  • Munihausen

    I'd like to know how many Miller High Life's this guy had before shooting himself in the foot.

  • Couldn't just put a steak in it instead because that would be unmanly.

  • Bling Nye

    And a waste of a steak.

  • A true man would eat the steak afterward and claim the cordite added flavor.

  • Bling Nye

    This is both old, and likely bullshit regarding the story. First, the photo has been around the internet for years. Second, it's probably not even a steel toed boot, looks more like a hiking boot; the injury looks like it went clean through the foot.

    This is relevant: https://youtu.be/7MKbtCJc9-... Glock 30, .45 FMJ and it doesn't penetrate the boot's toe box. Also a much better way to actually test the theory...

  • The_Wretched

    Uh, looks like he skipped getting medical care.

  • 600k?

    wtf is this? Rotten.com?

  • Bling Nye

    Haha, haven't seen that site in years.

  • How in the HELL is alcohol NOT involved with this story???

  • Jesus H. Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™

    Could at least take the goddamned boot off.

  • Wooder

    Must be related to the couple that thought that a book could stop a bullet...
    Darwin awards
    https://www.washingtonpost....

  • Douchy McDouche

    Talk about shooting yourself in the foot!

  • Corky McButterpants

    Oh, ok. Well, let's see... I've not actually got any plans to shoot myself in the foot. Though if I was... hmmm. I think I'd definitely polish my shoes first. That'd be step 1. Yeah. Err, probably be wise to fire the gun at a more oblique angle - you know, reduce the direct impact... perhaps wear white socks? if I were to get a little boo boo, it'd be easier to check. And what do you think? Maybe sharpie a big cross that's actually over the toe cap?
    How's my time doing? I'll stop there...

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    keep going!

  • Connie M. Declue

  • Bulldozer

    Shoot yourself for science!

  • Jenness

    Another Idiot Tax post. Just....omg he blew a hole right through it. Was a lot cleaner than I thought it would be. Jeez.

  • FearlessFarris

    Must have been using ball ammo, I'm guessing? It probably went cleanly through the bottom of the boot and straight into the floor.

  • James Mcelroy

    probably FMJ

