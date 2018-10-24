Lunatic Parkours Down Side Of Parking Garage

October 24, 2018

parking-garage-parkour.jpg

Aim for an SUV.

Because stairs and elevators are for fans of living, this is a video of some maniac parkouring down the exterior of a parking garage. Personally, I would have driven my car through the wall, but that's just me and everything I learned about driving I learned from The Dukes Of Hazzard and Fast And Furious movies. Let's launch over it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees there has to be an easier way to terrify your mom.

Classic: NASA Fixes Hubble Space Telescope Gyroscope By Turning It Off And On Again

Previous Story

Apollo 11's Journey To The Moon, Annotated

Next Story
  • Darren McCoy

    It's all fun and games until you go splat!

  • Douchy McDouche

    Or maybe just junkie? Meth is a hell of a stimulant.

  • Jesus H. Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™

    Monkey business.

  • Wooder

    I think a good preventative measure would be to put a chalk outline of a body at the base of the parkade and add another each week.

  • Bling Nye

    More impressive is how he got up there https://media.giphy.com/med...

  • HECMAR JAYAM

    Now, that would've been impressive. (BTW, Your are my fave commenter here Nye and i suspect you are GK writter in disguisse).

  • Bling Nye

    Aww shucks, thanks.

    I'll be GW when I've taken his power in the Quickening. There can be only one.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    Body massage.

  • Ez

    "Adrenaline Junkie". Ok, but I don't think it was adrenaline.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: dangerous, death wishes, lunatic, maniac, not dying, oh wow, parkour, that's cool i'm cool with the stairs, thrill seekers, trying hard and believing in yourself, video, yeah you did, yikes, your mom must be worried sick
Previous Post
Next Post