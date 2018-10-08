Look At Me, I'm A Robot: The Skeletonics Exoskeleton Suit

This is a video demonstration of Skeletonics' Exoskeleton Suit. The electro-mechanical suit measures just over nine-feet tall, weighs 88 pounds, and isn't really practical for doing any actual work, just dressing up like a giant werewolf to win this year's Halloween costume contest. That's what I'm going to do. "Dress up like a giant werewolf?" No, just win this year's Halloween costume contest. "What are you going to be?" The winner. "I mean what are you going to be dressed as?" I know what you meant, and I'm not telling because that would ruin my chances of winning. "Because you're going to dress up like a costume contest judge and award yourself the prize?" You have to admit that's pretty genius.

Keep going for the demonstration, as well as a promotional video.

Thanks to I Wish, which I do too., but usually just for giant asteroids to smack earth.