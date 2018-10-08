Look At Me, I'm A Robot: The Skeletonics Exoskeleton Suit

October 8, 2018

This is a video demonstration of Skeletonics' Exoskeleton Suit. The electro-mechanical suit measures just over nine-feet tall, weighs 88 pounds, and isn't really practical for doing any actual work, just dressing up like a giant werewolf to win this year's Halloween costume contest. That's what I'm going to do. "Dress up like a giant werewolf?" No, just win this year's Halloween costume contest. "What are you going to be?" The winner. "I mean what are you going to be dressed as?" I know what you meant, and I'm not telling because that would ruin my chances of winning. "Because you're going to dress up like a costume contest judge and award yourself the prize?" You have to admit that's pretty genius.

Keep going for the demonstration, as well as a promotional video.

Thanks to I Wish, which I do too., but usually just for giant asteroids to smack earth.

  • Damon Sherman

    well, if they ever make an AppleSeed movie. We know the guy to go to for the costume.
    https://www.toys2.net/image...

  • Deksam

    Get away from her you bee itch!

  • Ricardo

    That guy looks TOTALLY BADASS*.*in his own mind

  • Colin Kane

    That guy looks TOTALLY BADASS*.*in his own mind

  • Jenness

    The movies have spoiled us rotten. Now it's like "Can it jump over the Empire State Building?" No "Can it run as fast as a train?" No "Can it pick up a train?" No

    "Well it sucks then"

  • Tigerh8r

    I agree, but would add that this one pretty much sux by any metrics.

  • Mark

    I'm not impressed. He is nothing more than a glorified puppeteer.

  • TheQiwiMan

    That guy looks TOTALLY BADASS*.

    *in his own mind

