"Like A Hot Knife Through Butter": SVANKi, A Wireless Heated Ice Cream Scoop

This is the somehow already funded Kickstarter campaign for SVANKi, a wireless heated ice cream scoop ($59 early bird special, $75 after *spit-takes rainbow sprinkles*). The wireless scoop charges on a wired base, and is good for 30 minutes of 140°F -150°F (60°C - 65°C) use on a charge. It comes in three finishes: white, black, and fake bamboo. Don't have the $60+ to blow on another kitchen gadget? I've got you: just leave the ice cream on the counter for five to ten minutes (or run your scoop under scalding water for a few seconds). That's what I do, and I'm a firm believer that the simplest solution is often the best one. "You tried electrifying your entire apartment floor to kill cockroaches." Come over, we'll play the floor is lava.

Keep going for the Kickstarter video while I invented a super-chilled fork that prevents pizza bites from melting the roof of your mouth.

Thanks to Coleen, who agrees astronauts don't have this problem with their ice cream.