LEGO Pop-Up Storybook Makes It To Production

October 29, 2018

lego-pop-up-book-2.jpg

These are the official product shots of the $70 'Once Upon A Brick' pop-up LEGO storybook being released November 1st. If you're an elephant, you may recall I posted the conceptual set when it was seeking support on the LEGO Ideas website. Well it got that support, and now it's a real 859-piece kit with enough bricks to build a storybook with either a Little Red Riding Hood or Jack And The Beanstalk themed pop-up inside. Obviously, as an avid LEGO fan and a man whose reading level has never really progressed past pop-up books, I am into this.

Keep going for a handful more shots of the set.

lego-pop-up-book-1.jpg

lego-pop-up-book-3.jpg

lego-pop-up-book-4.jpg

lego-pop-up-book-5.jpg

lego-pop-up-book-6.jpg

Thanks to Richard K, who agrees LEGO and IKEA produce the best instruction manuals because they're all pictures.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    "Once upon a brick..." is also how i'll start the story i tell my kids of how they were conceived

  • GeneralDisorder

    So you and your significant other are exhibitionists? Sounds interesting. I'd watch that.

  • Brandi O. Cruz

  • Jenness

    I love that it combines books and engineering

  • Doog

    Next up Lego Transformers

