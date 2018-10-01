Jurassic Blocks, Clear Acrylic Dinosaur Fossil Collections

October 1, 2018

jurassic-blocks-1.jpg

This is the Kickstarter for Jurassic Blocks, 5-inch by 5-inch acrylic displays containing 15 different genuine dinosaur fossils. Pretty cool, although they cost $175 - $200, which is a little bit out of my mini-museum budget at the moment. Plus I wish the fossils were actually accessible. "So you can eat them?" Well I'm not going to gain their powers just staring at them all day.

Keep going for several more shots and a video.

jurassic-blocks-2.jpg

jurassic-blocks-3.jpg

jurassic-blocks-4.jpg

Thanks to Richard K, who agrees the best museums are the ones with hands-on exhibits. I learn by touching.

  • Eric Ord

    Are you an archaeologist? Because I have several small bones trapped in acrylic for you to examine.

  • Munihausen

    Spinosaurus and mosasaurus teeth are pretty cheap and cool; a decent Megalodon tooth will run you about $100. There's been a awesome Halisaurus Arambourgi skeleton on eBay for $44k for some time.

  • Wooder

    These are cheap at $200 because they are all the BUTT bones of these dinosaurs. No guarantee that they are a tooth or claw.

  • The_Wretched

    I would like corpse (after I die) defleshed and the bones neatly organized and then encased. Maybe glass if it won't destroy the bones too much. Other wise acrylic is fine. I'd like my descendants burdened by my bones or maybe to set my up in their family shrine for veneration.

