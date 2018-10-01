Jurassic Blocks, Clear Acrylic Dinosaur Fossil Collections

This is the Kickstarter for Jurassic Blocks, 5-inch by 5-inch acrylic displays containing 15 different genuine dinosaur fossils. Pretty cool, although they cost $175 - $200, which is a little bit out of my mini-museum budget at the moment. Plus I wish the fossils were actually accessible. "So you can eat them?" Well I'm not going to gain their powers just staring at them all day.

Keep going for several more shots and a video.

Thanks to Richard K, who agrees the best museums are the ones with hands-on exhibits. I learn by touching.