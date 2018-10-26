It's Just A Scratch: Video Of Man Driving Completely Flattened Car To Body Shop

October 26, 2018

driving-flattened-car.jpg

This is a very short video of a man in China driving what can only be described as a mint condition Nissan on his way to the body shop, presumably just for a detailing. You think it got flattened by a runaway industrial pipe spool? Admittedly, I'm impressed it's still drivable. If I wasn't considering buying a Nissan before I am certainly now. I bet you could drive one of these things into the Grand Canyon and it still work fine after you hit the bottom. "Don't do it, GW." *turns to other shoulder where a devil who looks an awful lot like Evel Knievel with horns is sitting* "Just make sure to paint enough flames on the sides and you'll be fine." See, now that's a voice of reason.

Keep going for the video.

Backup:

Thanks to Christopher C, who agrees there's no reason taking it to a body shop until there's actually something wrong with it.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    When he parked did he say

    https://media.tenor.com/ima...

  • Megatron Jenkins

    I'm buying stock in the company.

  • Wooder

    People who do this deserve to get in a car accident AGAIN!

    Or at least eat a few flies on the way to the shop!

  • Jenness

    They can buff it out

  • Doog

    Car must have gotten hit by that pipe spool

  • Jenness

    Heh

  • Doog

    That, "Heh" made my day and this hasn't even been a bad day by any stretch of the imagination. Thank you and yes I know I'm an easy person to entertain.

  • Jenness

    This bodes well for our relationship, because I'm going to blow your socks off.

    *rubs her hands together*

    https://assets.change.org/p...

    TADA!

