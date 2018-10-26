It's Just A Scratch: Video Of Man Driving Completely Flattened Car To Body Shop

This is a very short video of a man in China driving what can only be described as a mint condition Nissan on his way to the body shop, presumably just for a detailing. You think it got flattened by a runaway industrial pipe spool? Admittedly, I'm impressed it's still drivable. If I wasn't considering buying a Nissan before I am certainly now. I bet you could drive one of these things into the Grand Canyon and it still work fine after you hit the bottom. "Don't do it, GW." *turns to other shoulder where a devil who looks an awful lot like Evel Knievel with horns is sitting* "Just make sure to paint enough flames on the sides and you'll be fine." See, now that's a voice of reason.

