It Was Meant To Be: Cat Crashes Catwalk At Fashion Show

This is a video from Istanbul, Turkey of a cat appropriately crashing the catwalk at the recent Esmod International Fashion Show in order to lick its privates, playfully bat at the models walking by, and eventually strut down the runway itself. It honestly couldn't be more perfect. If I didn't know any better, I'd say that cat was trained to do this. "Do you know better?" No, and now I want a tour of Esmod International's cat training facilities so I can learn their secrets then raise a bunch of skilled cat actors so I never have to work again. Plus, you know, it would be pretty sweet to train my current cats to stop pooping under the bed. Especially while I'm under there.

Keep going for the whole Instagram video, it's a treat.

Thanks to (who else) Irina A, who very clearly never doesn't have cats on the brain.