It Was Meant To Be: Cat Crashes Catwalk At Fashion Show

October 29, 2018

cat-on-fashion-show-runway.jpg

This is a video from Istanbul, Turkey of a cat appropriately crashing the catwalk at the recent Esmod International Fashion Show in order to lick its privates, playfully bat at the models walking by, and eventually strut down the runway itself. It honestly couldn't be more perfect. If I didn't know any better, I'd say that cat was trained to do this. "Do you know better?" No, and now I want a tour of Esmod International's cat training facilities so I can learn their secrets then raise a bunch of skilled cat actors so I never have to work again. Plus, you know, it would be pretty sweet to train my current cats to stop pooping under the bed. Especially while I'm under there.

Keep going for the whole Instagram video, it's a treat.

Thanks to (who else) Irina A, who very clearly never doesn't have cats on the brain.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I know I don't understand fashion and I'm not the target demographic for this sort of show... but what the fuck is that trash-bag prison uniform these models were wearing?

  • Meh

    The real joke was that the cat looks better than all those moronically dressed skeletons.

  • Deksam

    Someone had to do it... @2:34 https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Bling Nye

    This reminds me, fashion is fuckin' weird. And often dumb. But mostly weird.

    Also, that cat is clearly not an ambiturner.

  • Wooder

    The cat can see the price tag and is reacting to it.

    I'd be licking my privates also in disgust! or try to shred the garments...

  • Irina Abramovich

    That is one of the cutest kitties ever!!!=)

    <3 Brown is the L33Test kitten in the world!<3

  • The_Wretched

    I knew it, you're a plant by GW. Grats on the acknowledgement.

  • mark

    Licking one's ass and scratching at its infestations is not my idea of cutest, ever!

  • Irina Abramovich

    That is, basically, what cats do, though.... they’re like little, helper elves with tiny nose superpowers

  • Jenness

    The cat was having itself a REAL good time, totally love that it did it's own cat walk at the end with the swipe. This is great.

  • Brandi O. Cruz

