Impressive Drone Footage Of A Car Drifting Down A Mountain Road

October 11, 2018

This is a video of some pretty cool drone footage of Matt Field drifting his 1,060HP Corvette down a mountain road. It kinda looks like a video game. I especially liked the parts where the front wheel went over the edge of the cliff, and when Matt slid his rear bumper down the guardrail. I do that all the time on accident. And back into parking meters. My mom says I'm too fast and furious for my own good, but the truth is driving is so scary I close my eyes a lot.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Mark B, who bet me I couldn't drift my car into my garage, which I accepted because this isn't my car and I don't like my garage anyway.

  • Dani

    The drone footage is impressive, the drifting, not so much.

  • logiclaser5000

    Kinda makes me more interested in the drone and racing those... Some of those gaps and orbits were amazing!

  • Doog

    This is just plain awesome

  • TheQiwiMan

    So many different fun ways to die to choose from.

  • Bling Nye

    Still my favorite: https://vimeo.com/10798467 (warning, may be "nsfw" - thar be bare female breasts a' bouncin'...)

  • Doog

    I'm not entirely sure what I just watched, but I know I liked it

  • GeneralDisorder

    Running in the 90s...

