Impressive Drone Footage Of A Car Drifting Down A Mountain Road

This is a video of some pretty cool drone footage of Matt Field drifting his 1,060HP Corvette down a mountain road. It kinda looks like a video game. I especially liked the parts where the front wheel went over the edge of the cliff, and when Matt slid his rear bumper down the guardrail. I do that all the time on accident. And back into parking meters. My mom says I'm too fast and furious for my own good, but the truth is driving is so scary I close my eyes a lot.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Mark B, who bet me I couldn't drift my car into my garage, which I accepted because this isn't my car and I don't like my garage anyway.