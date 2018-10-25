I'm Flying Jack!: Kids Push 660-Pound Tractor Tire Down Steep Hill

October 25, 2018

This is an older video of a group of kids pushing a 300kg (~660-pound) tractor tire down a hill to watch it bounce and catch some serious air before cannonballing into the lake below to start a new freshwater reef. "There's no such thing." There is a such thing, that's just not what this tire is going to do. No word where the rest of the tractor went, but I doubt to go plow any fields. At least not very well.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to PT, who agrees one of those kids should have volunteered to ride in it. I know at least two of my friends would have.

  • Deksam

    Loader guy the next morning... "Now, what the heck happened to my wheel?"

  • Mr. Roboto

    Shot on a potato.

  • That was quite satisfying.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    All I could think at the end was, 'WHEEEE!!!"

  • Jesus H. Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™

    I don't care if it was a re-post. That was awesome!!

  • Closet Nerd

    I am 99% sure you posted this before..... i have been wrong on occasion, but not often

  • Beard

    I remember seeing this here too, but more recently than 2011. That's about when I started coming here, and I don't think it was that early in my Geekologie days.

  • Closet Nerd

    I searched TIRE and WHEEL and can't find it.

  • Wooder

    He's sick and probably heavy medicated...as GW reaches into the bowl for another handful of pills.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    it's always hard not to eat the halloween candy early

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Especially when you're stoned.

  • Closet Nerd

    I searched back in 2011, but can't find it. I know I've seen this before.

  • The_Wretched

    I don't remember this one and the reposts tend to show up on the right side of the page.

  • Closet Nerd

    Yeah. I may of seen it somewhere else, but i was pretty certain it was here. Been coming here for over 11 years now.
    First article I emailed my wife from this site, Sept 21, 2007
    https://geekologie.com/2007...

  • Megatron Jenkins

    That is badass!

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    did she take the hint?

  • Closet Nerd

    Nope....... wound up with a 2nd kid then

