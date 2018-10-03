I Choose You, Treecopter!: Little Pokemon Looking Insect With A Helicopter On Its Head

This is a video of a little species of Equadorian treehopper (closely related to cicadas and leafhoppers) that appears to have a little helicopter attached to its head. Will it make it into the next Pokemon game? Hopefully. Some more info while I put on my own propeller beanie and pretend to fly around the office like the pass-off-my-work-on-other-people fairy.

Most treehoppers have a highly modified pronotum on the back, in this case forming five hairy globes and a long spine, probably serving to deter predators. Treehoppers feed on plant sap which is rich in sugar.

Fascinating. What will Mother Nature think of next? "Ass spiders." Let's hope not. I'm thinking she should create some sort of giant flying lizard -- something trainable so I can fly it into battle. "It's called a dragon." And can breathe fire. "Dragon." And with giant scaley tits that flap around in the wind. "Dra-- wait, what?" Sounds magical, doesn't it?

Keep going for the video while I make Mother Nature admit she got the idea for this from Inspector Gadget's helicopter hat.

Thanks to debbie, who agrees Mother Nature should evolve humans with jetpacks already.