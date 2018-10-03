I Choose You, Treecopter!: Little Pokemon Looking Insect With A Helicopter On Its Head

October 3, 2018

helicopter-insect.jpg

This is a video of a little species of Equadorian treehopper (closely related to cicadas and leafhoppers) that appears to have a little helicopter attached to its head. Will it make it into the next Pokemon game? Hopefully. Some more info while I put on my own propeller beanie and pretend to fly around the office like the pass-off-my-work-on-other-people fairy.

Most treehoppers have a highly modified pronotum on the back, in this case forming five hairy globes and a long spine, probably serving to deter predators. Treehoppers feed on plant sap which is rich in sugar.

Fascinating. What will Mother Nature think of next? "Ass spiders." Let's hope not. I'm thinking she should create some sort of giant flying lizard -- something trainable so I can fly it into battle. "It's called a dragon." And can breathe fire. "Dragon." And with giant scaley tits that flap around in the wind. "Dra-- wait, what?" Sounds magical, doesn't it?

Keep going for the video while I make Mother Nature admit she got the idea for this from Inspector Gadget's helicopter hat.

Thanks to debbie, who agrees Mother Nature should evolve humans with jetpacks already.

Switzerland Begins Extracting Precious Metals From Cremated Bodies

Previous Story

Impressive!: Kid Turns Water Tubing Wipeout Into Tube-Swapping Trick

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: awwww, cool, don't even act like you weren't inspired by inspector gadget on this one mother nature, fly away!, freaky deaky, gotta catch 'em all, helicopter, insects, neato, pocket monsters, pokemon, so that's what that looks like, things that look like other things, video
Previous Post
Next Post