I Am Into These: General Mills Breakfast Cereal Monster Tiki Mugs

October 8, 2018

cereal-monster-tiki-mugs-1.jpg

These are the Cereal Monster Geeki Tiki mugs. Previously available at San Diego Comic-Con 2018, they're now available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth. $60 gets you the set of three including Count Chocula, Boo-Berry and Franken Berry mugs (no Fruit Brute or Fruity Yummy Mummy). Funnily enough, I just bought a box of Count Chocula at Target over the weekend. Prior I had told myself I wouldn't buy another box of cereal until I went a full week without seeing a cockroach in the kitchen, and I'm proud to announce I've given up on that dream.

Keep going for one more shot.

cereal-monster-tiki-mugs-2.jpg

Thanks to Evan, who agrees there's nothing wrong with eating cereal out of a mug if you're too lazy to wash a bowl.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Meh, too expensive for just a Nostalgia Buy.

