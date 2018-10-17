How Warriors Really Fought In 14th Century Armor

October 17, 2018

This is a video discussion and demonstration of how medieval warriors really fought while wearing full armor. Basically, just slashing away with a sword was a waste of energy since the sword won't cut through plate or mail armor. The key is to identify a weak point then STAB the business end of your sword right in there kabob style. In the video, potential weak points are identified as the palms (only covered by leather), armpits (where chain mail is often weakest), sliding a sword up under the neck mail to cut an opponent's throat (gushing blood party) and groin (typically unprotected if you've been riding a horse). Valuable information. Granted nothing I didn't already know, but I was born a bloody-thirsty warrior knight. "No, he was born at a truck stop." Mom! "We thought he was a girl at first." What?! "Till like his third birthday." You know if the spaghetti wasn't so good around here I'd be gone.

Keep going for the video, which was enjoyable.

Thanks to cnasty, who loves doing battle almost as much as I do, which is the max.

    We are so pampered and ignorant really of so many realities. Actual war and fighting requires a lot more than our current society is capable of understanding.
    We've lost so much of humanity in distance weapons of war, suicide bombers, drones, chemical weapons and funding of terrorism and political activism that is carried out only by the most cowardly, weak and simple-minded and funded by the elites. I think this is why so many secretly fantasize of the downfall of the computer age - in our collective conscience we all realize that our increasing dependence upon programs and robotics is a race to mediocrity as a species - not an improvement.

    There is a paradox where we advance to a point that basic skills are no longer centralized, so any backstep in technology takes us back much farther than you would think. The fall of the computer age would take us back to 18th century technology pretty quick, and we would most likely backslide much farther thn that before we started recovering.

    So, while I do agree with your point, I also like toilet paper. I like to think I'm a good person, but apparently I'm OK with a few drone strikes and potential suicide bombers if I can keep my hiney clean.

    PFFFFT...tis merely a flesh wound.

    I really hate watching fake swordfighting. Every movie swordfight has the combatants attacking their opponents' weapon. Stop with the bullfuck.

    And you know who's especially guilty of faking the fuck out of swordplay? Star wars. A real light saber duel would be over as quickly as a point is scored in a fencing round.

    Star wars is a fantasy and real fencing is boring as crap to watch, ... so I'll give them a pass.

    Yeah. But Star Wars is boring too. So... I don't give the same pass.

    who even wears protection on their groins... ; )

    He clearly said you can't if you ride a horse. I'm terrified of horses so I think it's high time I start.

    Ummm.... Video games didn't exist back then, therefore there was no violence.

    Back then media caused violence, aka the Town Crier.

