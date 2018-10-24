Home Halloween Light Show Choreographed To The Best Of Michael Jackson

October 24, 2018

Because everyone has that one neighbor, this is an over-the-top Halloween home light show set to some of Michael Jackson's biggest hits. I already didn't feel good when I started watching it, and it definitely wasn't the medicine for my sickness. All those blinking lights -- I think they may have altered my brain chemistry. Ask me something. "What's your name?" Okay start with something easier. "How many fingers and I holding up?" Just the two middle ones. "I think you're fine." Yeah well now my feelings are hurt.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to K Diddie, who taught me everything I know about exterior illumination.

  • Deksam

    You know it's Miller, Miller time...

  • Wooder

    This guy has done an amazing job...wow! I only have a pumpkin and it was carved by my kids...I feel so uncrafty right now.

  • Bling Nye
Previous Post
Next Post