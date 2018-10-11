Guy Lets His Friend Ride Him Like A Human Wakeboard

October 11, 2018

human-wakeboard.jpg

This is a video of some guy letting some other guy stand on his back and ride him like a human wakeboard (FULL DISCLOSURE: the human wakeboard is actually laying on a board). Why? Presumably to prove his friendship. Honestly, I've made friends do a lot worse to prove their loyalty. Don't believe me? Everyone here who knows what I'm talking about, raise your left hand. Notice anything? "They're all missing their ring fingers!" That's right, they're all married to me now. "Um, what?" *setting blender on table* Join my flock.

Keep going for the video, which gets more and more frustrating they don't hit that launch ramp every time you watch it.

Thanks to DVB, who agrees a real true friend would be a motorcycle.

  • Bling Nye

    Guy 1: I'm board.

    Guy 2: LEMMERIDE?

    Together: WHEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

  • Meh

    This would've been more honest if he was actually using him as a raft.

  • Jenness

    They didn't take the jump ramp. Meh.

    I love being judgmental from the comfort of my office chair whilst watching other people living active lives.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Sure, when *I* let my buddy ride me, I'm "gay", or "a sexual deviant", or "Sir, that is not appropriate behavior in a Chuck-E-Cheese, please put your pants back on", but THIS guy does it and he makes it on Geekologie.

    :-(

  • GeneralDisorder

    You didn't have your other buddy filming and uploading it and then sending in the link on the suggestion form.

  • Closet Nerd

    GW,
    I don't think I'd make a good wakeboard, but you can drive hotwheel cars all over me..... ya know like when you would drive the car on a pair of boobs like it was driving up a mountain....

  • Closet Nerd

    #FRIENDSHIPGOALS

  • Frédéric Purenne

    From the picture it looked impressive, then I saw the board beneath him in the video and realized I still can't do that in my physical form.

