Guy Lets His Friend Ride Him Like A Human Wakeboard

This is a video of some guy letting some other guy stand on his back and ride him like a human wakeboard (FULL DISCLOSURE: the human wakeboard is actually laying on a board). Why? Presumably to prove his friendship. Honestly, I've made friends do a lot worse to prove their loyalty. Don't believe me? Everyone here who knows what I'm talking about, raise your left hand. Notice anything? "They're all missing their ring fingers!" That's right, they're all married to me now. "Um, what?" *setting blender on table* Join my flock.

Keep going for the video, which gets more and more frustrating they don't hit that launch ramp every time you watch it.

Thanks to DVB, who agrees a real true friend would be a motorcycle.