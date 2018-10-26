Giant Industrial Pipe Spool Rolls Down Highway As Drivers Move To Avoid It

Seen here looking exactly like one of the daydream fantasies I have while commuting to work on a Monday morning, this is a video from Interstate 10 near Houston of a giant industrial spool rollings its way down the highway as drivers move to avoid it. Apparently the spool eventually came to rest on its own, and one driver who witnesses the incident said it's 'not really a surprise anymore because [things like this] always happen on I-10.' Jesus, well it sounds like it's time to open up the ol' Mapquest and find a new route to work! "Mapquest, LOL, just how old are you, GW?" We've already been over this. "You're not an undead warlock." I AM SO.

