Getting Those Superpowers Early: Kid Rides Through X-Ray Baggage Scanner

This is a video from the Xiaolan Railway Station in South China of a young boy who rides through the x-ray baggage scanner when his father isn't paying attention (previously: a woman who rode through an x-ray scanner to make sure her purse wasn't stolen). I am so jealous right now. I can't even tell you how many times I've tried to ride through an x-ray scanner, but my parents have always caught me before I was actually in the machine. "This child leash really does work wonders." Whatever mom, you never let me do anything fun! "Come on, I did stake you out in the yard and let you eat all the grass you wanted." Yeah but only for an hour.

