Getting Those Superpowers Early: Kid Rides Through X-Ray Baggage Scanner

October 18, 2018

This is a video from the Xiaolan Railway Station in South China of a young boy who rides through the x-ray baggage scanner when his father isn't paying attention (previously: a woman who rode through an x-ray scanner to make sure her purse wasn't stolen). I am so jealous right now. I can't even tell you how many times I've tried to ride through an x-ray scanner, but my parents have always caught me before I was actually in the machine. "This child leash really does work wonders." Whatever mom, you never let me do anything fun! "Come on, I did stake you out in the yard and let you eat all the grass you wanted." Yeah but only for an hour.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Alyssa, who agrees the more x-ray rides you take, the greater your chances of superpowers.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Oh good. Aliens are real and they're inside of humans. Welp... let's hope there's a god because god's gonna have some sorting to do.

  • Eric Ord

    X-Ray scans of Meh showed no heart, no brain, no soul!

  • Eric Ord

    You know that song where James Brown goes, "I got soul/And I'm superbad!" Meh has NO soul, and he's ALSO superbad, but bad meaning bad, not bad meaning good.

  • Eric Ord

    Bad like a lightbulb.

  • Wooder

    No brain in this one...no damage and nothing to declare.

    So we start with a simple conveyor belt for x-rays until someone is stupid then we have to make it more complicated (bars,scanners,etc) with stupid signs (also toddlers cannot read).

  • Jenness

    I'm surprised they didn't confiscate the kid and throw him into the trash like they do everything else cool they no longer allow on planes.

  • Bling Nye

    Dude, it's China, they totally threw him in the trash. And his dad.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    they would only if it were a daughter

