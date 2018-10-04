Getting Creative: Man Fakes His Own Death In Motorbike Accident For Marriage Proposal

This is a video from the Philippines of a man faking his own death in a motorbike accident to propose to his girlfriend (Personally I would have known it was fake from the start because he loves his Hello Kitty bike so much he didn't even lay it on the ground). She says yes for reasons that are beyond my comprehension. Maybe she was just so afraid of losing him she couldn't think straight? You know, like a panic yes. Hopefully she's since had time to rescind her answer.

His girlfriend, a passenger on an approaching motorbike, arrives on the accident scene, and is warned by the traffic police, who are in on the stunt, to expect the worst.

The distraught girlfriend rushes towards her "dead" boyfriend sobbing and he keeps up the charade for agonizing moments before 'rising from the dead,' kneeling and saying: "Will you marry me?" She is overcome and hugs, and hugs, a female traffic warden in relief before giving him a loving slap and answering: "YES!"

I'm just going to go out on a limb here and say if you think faking your own death for a marriage proposal is a good idea, maybe you aren't ready for marriage yet. "Says the guy who fakes his death at least twice a week." Whatever honey, that's completely different. "How is that different?" I told you I wasn't ready! Wait -- where are you going?

Keep going for the video while I try to warn this woman that marrying this guy is going to be the real accident.

