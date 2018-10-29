Get It!: Video Of A Tortoise Breaking Into And Eating A Pumpkin

In a video that would undoubtedly make young Zombie Jonathan squeal with delight, this is some footage from the Oregon Zoo of a large African spurred tortoise named Dozer breaking into and eating a pumpkin. Just look at him go. Reminds me of myself the first time I tried to carve a pumpkin without a knife because my mom said I wasn't ready for one yet. I was 17. When reached for comment about the video, the hare said he would have never agreed to race in the first place if knew the prize for winning was a lame-ass pumpkin. Obviously a sore loser.

