Get It!: Video Of A Tortoise Breaking Into And Eating A Pumpkin

October 29, 2018

In a video that would undoubtedly make young Zombie Jonathan squeal with delight, this is some footage from the Oregon Zoo of a large African spurred tortoise named Dozer breaking into and eating a pumpkin. Just look at him go. Reminds me of myself the first time I tried to carve a pumpkin without a knife because my mom said I wasn't ready for one yet. I was 17. When reached for comment about the video, the hare said he would have never agreed to race in the first place if knew the prize for winning was a lame-ass pumpkin. Obviously a sore loser.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees if you haven't tried carving a pumpkin with nothing but your teeth, you haven't lived.

  • Irina Abramovich

    17 is far too old to not know how to use a knife!

    I <3 Brown!!!!=)=) You're the best kitten in the whole world!

  • Brandi O. Cruz

  • Wooder

    Things learned: Turtles really have crappy hands with no claws. Like watching a drunk person open a bag of chips...hands/then teeth.

  • GeneralDisorder

    This is a tortoise.

  • Jenness

    He looks so happy! Took him a bit but he finally got it :)

