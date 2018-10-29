Freaky Deaky: Video Of The Forest Floor 'Breathing' During High Winds

October 29, 2018

This is a video from a forest in Sacré-Coeur, Quebec, Canada of high winds causing the forest floor to 'breathe'. It's actually a result of the trees' interconnected root systems being pulled upwards as the trees are yanked around by the wind. Or at least that's what some people would have you believe. Now I'm not saying this is actually the result of a secret ceremonial Ent orgy, but only because I'm fearful of the potential Eyes Wide Shut style repercussions. It is though and you can ask Bigfoot if you don't believe me. "Bigfoot doesn't exist." Oh but you were cool with the Ents.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who wants to know if a tree falls on you in the forest but nobody is around to hear you scream, do you just die there?

It Was Meant To Be: Cat Crashes Catwalk At Fashion Show

Previous Story

Everybody Needs A Hobby: Some Dudes Performing Jump Rope Tricks

Next Story
  • GeneralDisorder

    Sick! Disgusting! Those trees aren't married and they're all tangled up in the root area! That's not natural, I tell ya! It's a sin. It's a crime against nature for trees of different species to engage in such activities.

  • The_Wretched

    I'd call that "heaving" rather then "breathing."

  • Closet Nerd

    No... you don't die... I survived

  • Doog

    "I. Am. Groot?"

  • Mark

    There is unrest in the forest.
    There is trouble with the trees....

  • Deksam

    ... And the wise tree put it's roots upon the rock. ???

  • Gingerbread

    Stranger Things season 3 looks dope

  • Doog

    Legit can't wait.

  • Brandi O. Cruz

    Carrying out late-night works at the workplace always receive a lot less than you ought to have . The hike up and satisfaction you want . A family group vacation and a a romantic gateway you every time require for . Stop awaiting longer to receive what you want . An online job offer whatever you ever wished-for . Flexibility to tasks , the incomes you aspire and a time which you can have with your beloved . So task in direction of your wish , on-line opportunity that will attain all the your objectives . Tasks few hrs daily basis to make good income , almost $30000 Each week . This seems genuinely incredible . So get set go and explore >>> https://cirlmanx.tumblr.com

  • Wooder

    So this heavy wavy of the "french" trees is like the french people waving their hands. This photographer was the only one to make it out alive without been backslapped to death.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: and you're sure it's safe to be standing there?, bigfoot, calm down forest what are you so mad about? "deforestation" valid, ents, freaky deaky, hanging out in the forest, holy smokes, mother nature, plants, roots, run!, so that's what that looks like, trees, video, weather, wind
Previous Post
Next Post