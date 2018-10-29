Freaky Deaky: Video Of The Forest Floor 'Breathing' During High Winds

This is a video from a forest in Sacré-Coeur, Quebec, Canada of high winds causing the forest floor to 'breathe'. It's actually a result of the trees' interconnected root systems being pulled upwards as the trees are yanked around by the wind. Or at least that's what some people would have you believe. Now I'm not saying this is actually the result of a secret ceremonial Ent orgy, but only because I'm fearful of the potential Eyes Wide Shut style repercussions. It is though and you can ask Bigfoot if you don't believe me. "Bigfoot doesn't exist." Oh but you were cool with the Ents.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who wants to know if a tree falls on you in the forest but nobody is around to hear you scream, do you just die there?