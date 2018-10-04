Fore!: An Autonomous Golf Bag Caddie That Follows You Around The Course

This is a promotional video for The Rover, an autonomous golf bag caddie that follows you around the course as you play. You just clip its receiver on yourself, and it will follow while you walk, and stop when you stop. It will not cheat for you if you hit a ball out of play. Hook a shot and get pissed? Chuck the receiver in a water hazard and watch the thing go drown itself. That's what I would do. I mean, if I wasn't too busy cruising the course in my tricked-out golf cart picking up elderly babes. Hey Barbara! What do you say -- wanna take a ride with a REAL pro? Haha, yeah, the flames are new, what do you think? Rodney Dangerfield in Caddyshack? He was quite dashing. Hop in, we'll go drink a bunch of those horrible gin drinks you like so much back at the clubhouse on your tab.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Brian A, who agrees it's all fun and games until your robotic golf caddie drives a 9-iron up your keister.