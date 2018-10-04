Fore!: An Autonomous Golf Bag Caddie That Follows You Around The Course

October 4, 2018

This is a promotional video for The Rover, an autonomous golf bag caddie that follows you around the course as you play. You just clip its receiver on yourself, and it will follow while you walk, and stop when you stop. It will not cheat for you if you hit a ball out of play. Hook a shot and get pissed? Chuck the receiver in a water hazard and watch the thing go drown itself. That's what I would do. I mean, if I wasn't too busy cruising the course in my tricked-out golf cart picking up elderly babes. Hey Barbara! What do you say -- wanna take a ride with a REAL pro? Haha, yeah, the flames are new, what do you think? Rodney Dangerfield in Caddyshack? He was quite dashing. Hop in, we'll go drink a bunch of those horrible gin drinks you like so much back at the clubhouse on your tab.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Brian A, who agrees it's all fun and games until your robotic golf caddie drives a 9-iron up your keister.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Next step: A cart that carries you around the golf course and hits the shots for you.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I like your style, GW! You know what they say: “women are like dog turds; the older they get, the easier they are to pick up!”

  • Guccio Moretti

    Does it have a cooler?

  • Frédéric Purenne

    "Caddie, sand wedge please.
    - I'm afraid I can't let you do that, David."

  • Mark

    I almost spit my coffee all over my computer screen.

    lol

  • Jenness

    Doesn't look like this is for individual use, you have to buy 4 and course profit w/having these runs $3k up to $10k in incremental income per year.

    It's great to encourage ppl to walk the course if they can do that & give more options for those who can walk but not lug. A caddie cost is anywhere from $70-$120 (caddy fee + tip and top notch courses it's more) for 18 holes. If you play (lets say 1x a week average) and the cost is good it might be worth it. But if this thing is way over $3500k to buy and depending on how much maintenance it might need - then it might be better to just stick with a caddie and at least a caddie gives you conversation and tips.

    #RobotsAreScabs #FunJobsAreForHumans #ResistTheRobotOverlords

  • TheQiwiMan

    Huh. Never took you for a golfer.
    Neat!

  • The_Wretched

    The same code to follow you around the golf course is the same code for the hunter-killer bot that skynet is about to send after you. And by skynet, I mean our former US allies who have had it with endless bad decisions of late.

  • Connie M. Declue

  • Bling Nye

    It's just not the same as berating and humiliating a human caddie.

  • Wooder

    I want real enhancements....
    1) does it track your ball because I can't
    2) record the great shots ONLY
    3) cool the beer
    4) If I go into the bathroom this thing stays outside..no peeking!

  • GeneralDisorder

    It most definitely spies on you in the bathroom. And records it.

  • Mark

  • Corky McButterpants

    “Here at the Cliffs, our members love eating burgers.”
    ~Enjoy Diabetes®

