Footage Of Boston Dynamics' Spot Robot Being Field-Tested At Construction Sites

October 15, 2018

This is a video from harbinger of the apocalypse Boston Dynamics field-testing their Spot robotic dog robot at construction sites. It, uh, it looks very capable. I especially like that demogorgon face move it pulls at the very end of the gif, that was nice and terrifying. "We have to stop them." You do it, I'm tired of caring. I've already given up and accepted my fate. "Which is?" A volcano snack.

Keep going for the video.

  • bakuryu

    The sound is frightening. And those last seconds comes straight from the shining.

  • Much better than ED-209. Which is frankly scary.

  • The_Wretched

    I go away for a day and I come back to bostom dynamics creating the horror world of killer robots that sci-fi has ben warning us about. Although, the real terror is that pogo bot.

  • MustacheHam

    Would it be less scarier wearing 1 item of human attire? Like a giant foam green 10-gallon hat?

  • The_Wretched

    Clown make up or at least a smiley face?

  • Wooder

    Black Mirror Season 4 MetalHead shows the future of these robots as killers...really horrifying
    http://www.thefilteredlens....

  • Closet Nerd

    God help us all

Read More: apocalypse, boston dynamics, dogs, game over man, giving up, it approaches, robot apocalypse, robotic death army, robots, testing things, the end nears, things that look like other things, well it's been real, you'll never take me alive!
