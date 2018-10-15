Footage Of Boston Dynamics' Spot Robot Being Field-Tested At Construction Sites

This is a video from harbinger of the apocalypse Boston Dynamics field-testing their Spot robotic dog robot at construction sites. It, uh, it looks very capable. I especially like that demogorgon face move it pulls at the very end of the gif, that was nice and terrifying. "We have to stop them." You do it, I'm tired of caring. I've already given up and accepted my fate. "Which is?" A volcano snack.

Keep going for the video.