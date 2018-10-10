Finally, Some Decent Pringles Flavored Ramen Noodles

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pringles and the 30th anniversary of Super Cup, the two are combining their brands Voltron-style to release two new flavors of Super Cup ramen noodles (Sour Cream and Onion and Jalapeno and Onion) and two new flavors of Pringles chips (Chicken Bone Soy Sauce and Squid Fried Noodles). Mmmmmm! I can almost hear my doctor calling to tell me my blood pressure is through the roof again. I'll tell him it's probably because I've been having so much wild sex lately and he'll almost choke laughing before telling me to lay off the beef jerky.

Keep going for a shot of the other ramen and a shot of both chips.

Thanks to Mike M, who informed me he's already been pulverizing Sour Cream and Onion Pringles chips and adding them to his ramen since college. Where was this info earlier?!