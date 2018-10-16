Finally, A Super Mario Boo Ghost Beanbag Chair

October 16, 2018

super-mario-boo-beanbag-chair.jpg

This is the officially licensed Super Mario Bros Boo beanbag chair available from ThinkGeek and Gamestop. It costs around $140 (plus shipping or pickup from a Gamestop) and measures approximately 38" wide x 28" tall x 38" deep. Obviously, they used a relatively small child in the product photo, and Boo would not look as large with me sitting on him. "Like a pumpkin riding a marshmallow." Such vivid imagery. Thankfully, the chair's outer fabric is removable and washable, which is pretty important considering just how white it is. I can't imagine Boo here hiding too many stains. However he will be hiding my stash. "Drugs?" Candy and nudie mags. "Oldschool style." You know how we do.

Thanks to Christina D, who informed me this is the perfect beanbag chair for always leaving somewhere different around the house.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Boo! Boo this man!

  • Nick Pappagiorgio

    That bright white will not be that way very long. That beanbag will look like shit within a week.

  • MustacheHam

    This is pretty neat. Be great for any game room. :)

  • Jenness

    Is it just me, or does that little girl look kind of evil? Like...she's smiling but she wants to cut you.

  • The_Wretched

    Everyone looks at me like that.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    At least it's not Boosette...

