Finally, A Super Mario Boo Ghost Beanbag Chair

This is the officially licensed Super Mario Bros Boo beanbag chair available from ThinkGeek and Gamestop. It costs around $140 (plus shipping or pickup from a Gamestop) and measures approximately 38" wide x 28" tall x 38" deep. Obviously, they used a relatively small child in the product photo, and Boo would not look as large with me sitting on him. "Like a pumpkin riding a marshmallow." Such vivid imagery. Thankfully, the chair's outer fabric is removable and washable, which is pretty important considering just how white it is. I can't imagine Boo here hiding too many stains. However he will be hiding my stash. "Drugs?" Candy and nudie mags. "Oldschool style." You know how we do.

Thanks to Christina D, who informed me this is the perfect beanbag chair for always leaving somewhere different around the house.