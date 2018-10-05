Finally, A Decent Infinity Gauntlet Mood Light

October 5, 2018

infinity-gauntlet-lamp-1.jpg

This is the Marvel Thanos Gauntlet Mood Light available from ThinkGeek ($40). It's operated via USB or 3 AAA batteries and light shines through the Infinity Stones when its turned on. Cool if you're really into Thanos, but lava lamps have been and always will be the best mood lights of all time. There's just something about them that really get the romance flowing. Spark up some incense and add a blacklight in the corner over a psychedelic poster and slap some glow-in-the-dark star stickers on the ceiling and you might not ever stop getting laid. PROTIP: don't reuse condoms. I know it sounds like a no-brainer but kids these days have no f***ing brains.

Keep going for a couple more shots, including a gif. Yowza!

infinity-gauntlet-lamp-2.jpg

infinity-gauntlet-lamp-3.jpg

infinity-gauntl-etl-lamp-4.gif

Thanks again to Jason L, who agrees this is not a sex toy.

White Walker, Limited Edition Game Of Thrones Inspired Johnnie Walker Whisky

Previous Story

Well That's Not Good: Grandpa Riding His Mobility Scooter Down Highway

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    Current mood: Genocidal.

  • Jenness

    But what if he's a good guy wearing it - well in my case Empress of all the is Good and Wondrous. Imagine the power to say "I want everyone in the Universe to get off right now" and be able to do that. I'd be so popular!

    Plus if you can do like...anything...why not turn the hearts of bad people into good ones? Or instead of killing people, just sterilize everyone of inferior genetic makeup?

    That would decrease the population instantly and not kill anyone. I really think I've demonstrated that I alone have the heart to wear this and not get turned evil.

    *puts in on*

    On second thought....

  • typowned

    Sterilize everyone of superior genetic makeup. That way one could rule forever. Stupid people are easier to manipulate.

    Wait... this is if you had the Infinity Gauntlet, right? Forget what I just said.

  • TheQiwiMan

    “Declaring anything to be ‘not a sex toy’ is only an admission of a failure of imagination” - Mahatma Gandhi

  • Wooder

    $40 to have 4 mini lights.
    I made my own glove and mine's waterproof also. Suck it!
    https://www.google.ca/url?s...

