Finally, A Decent Infinity Gauntlet Mood Light

This is the Marvel Thanos Gauntlet Mood Light available from ThinkGeek ($40). It's operated via USB or 3 AAA batteries and light shines through the Infinity Stones when its turned on. Cool if you're really into Thanos, but lava lamps have been and always will be the best mood lights of all time. There's just something about them that really get the romance flowing. Spark up some incense and add a blacklight in the corner over a psychedelic poster and slap some glow-in-the-dark star stickers on the ceiling and you might not ever stop getting laid. PROTIP: don't reuse condoms. I know it sounds like a no-brainer but kids these days have no f***ing brains.

Keep going for a couple more shots, including a gif. Yowza!

Thanks again to Jason L, who agrees this is not a sex toy.