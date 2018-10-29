Fictional Fight Commentary For A Battle Between Jason And Freddy

October 29, 2018

freddy-vs-jason-fight-commentary.jpg

This is a very well produced video of some fictional fight commentary for a deathmatch style battle between Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger. It's twelve minutes long. It could have been five. Or less. Who wins? SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER: I didn't make it to the end -- I just told you, it's twelve minutes long. "You could have just skipped to the end." Please *hiking up socks* I only skip to your lou, my darlin'. "Well stop." I can't, you know I love your lou!

Hit the jump for the video.

Thanks to K Diddie, who challenged me to a fight but will have to settle for a thumb wrestling match. LEFT HAND ONLY.

  • Bling Nye

    Not watching it, but just speculating at first I was gonna say Freddie would win since he's in your head, but if Jason could kill him (or at least not be killed by him) Jason could win by TKO.

    Fun fact, "Skip to My Lou" is about partner swapping, derived from the Scottish word "loo" meaning "love". Also, fun fact, "loo" is a British term for "toilet" so apparently the British are shitting on the Scottish yet again, but it does make humming "skip to the loo" quite appropriate when you have to poop urgently.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Question: do ghost-corpses dream?

    Do ghost cyborgs dream of electric ghost sheep?

  • Geekologie

    nobody who needs to poop urgently is humming to themself

  • The_Wretched

    au contraire mon frère

  • Bling Nye

    I find it helps my focus, personally. Slightly better than a mantra, but similar effect to "don't shit your pants don't shit your pants don't shit your pants don't shit your pants".

