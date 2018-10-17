Fendi Pulls $1,000 Scarf After People Say It Looks Like Lady Privates

Italian luxury fashion brand Fendi has pulled its $1,000 'Touch Of Fur' shawl from online sale after everyone on the internet agreed it looks like a vagina. Some even went as far as to say it will make the wearer look like they're being born. Personally, if I were Fendi I would have tripled production, but used faux fur instead of fox fur because I think we can all agree that, while what the fox said may be up for debate, it almost certainly was not 'Please kill me so I can be the pubic hair of your $1,000 vagina scarf.'

Keep going for the same shot upside down for even greater realism.

Thanks to Mark and Allyson S, who agree in a perfect world, $1,000 scarfs shouldn't even exist.