Fendi Pulls $1,000 Scarf After People Say It Looks Like Lady Privates

October 17, 2018

fendi-scarf-1.jpg

Italian luxury fashion brand Fendi has pulled its $1,000 'Touch Of Fur' shawl from online sale after everyone on the internet agreed it looks like a vagina. Some even went as far as to say it will make the wearer look like they're being born. Personally, if I were Fendi I would have tripled production, but used faux fur instead of fox fur because I think we can all agree that, while what the fox said may be up for debate, it almost certainly was not 'Please kill me so I can be the pubic hair of your $1,000 vagina scarf.'

Keep going for the same shot upside down for even greater realism.

fendi-scarf-2.jpg

Thanks to Mark and Allyson S, who agree in a perfect world, $1,000 scarfs shouldn't even exist.

How Warriors Really Fought In 14th Century Armor

Previous Story

Man Spends 200 Hours Building Entirely Wooden Bike (Except For The Chain Rollers And A Few Washers)

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: body parts, damn rich people, design, different strokes for different folks, fashion, good effort, it happens, luxury, real products that exist, things that look like other things, wearing things, woopsie we did not notice that, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post