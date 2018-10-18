Feeding Time: Running Woman Falls Into Shark Tank At Mall

October 18, 2018

This is some security camera footage from a mall in China of a woman running across a gangway and falling into an open lemon shark tank during feeding time. The gangway is supposed to be off-limits during feedings, but the woman, who was running to make a meeting on time, either didn't see or ignored the signage. Thankfully, the woman was quickly pulled from the tank without injury. Still, that was not smart. Nine times out of ten the only meeting you're gonna make on time after falling into a shark tank is to meet your maker. "Because you're dead." Well he's not showing up just to congratulate you on your time-management skills, that's for sure.

Keep going for the whole video, and I do give her one point for almost clearing the tank.

Thanks to Damien, who agrees if you absolutely, positively have to fall into a shark tank, at least try to not make it at feeding time.

  • Douchy McDouche

    When life gives you lemon sharks...

  • bryan hurd

    Lemon sharks !! she would have been ok

  • Andyman7714

    I was just thinking that our mall could use a man eating shark tank.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I would approve of a mall shark tank in my local mall. It's pretty much all empty anyway. Might as well do something with all that space.

    On the other hand I'm looking forward to the day they finally shut the doors and abandon ship. I'm gonna break in and bike around.

  • Andyman7714

    Well I was thinking I could rollerblade in my abandoned mall and jump over the shark skeletons.

  • Bling Nye

    Imagine doing this on purpose with red dye packets in your pockets and thrashing around in there. Bonus points if you're an amputee and wave your stump(s) around at would-be rescuers.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Imagine wearing blood bags when you do this... I don't imagine you'd live long enough to realize how stupid that idea was.

  • Jenness

    LOLOLOL That would be terrible, but oh so funny.

  • Wooder

    Firstly this person's long jump his horrendous...then 2 people have to jump in to save her ass.
    Personally: Let her sit there for a while so she can think about her actions. Sharks don't eat dumb people they have more fat on the brain.

  • Closet Nerd
Previous Post
Next Post