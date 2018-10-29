Fascinating: How A Gumball Machine Works

October 29, 2018

This is an animated video created by Jared Owen detailing the inner workings of the humble gumball machine. I thought the engineering of the coin mechanism was particularly clever. Of course you don't need a video to understand how a gumball machine works, it's pretty simple. You just stick your quarter in like so, turn the handle, and-- wait, why isn't it turning? "That was a nickel." Screw it, I didn't want that flavorless rockball anyways (I'm gonna smash the glass with a hammer!).

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Harry T, who agrees a handful of Runts > gumball any day.

  • GeneralDisorder

    So this guy has a video "how does a light saber work"... Uh... It's fiction. It works by not existing in our reality.

  • Bling Nye

    Bullshit, there's nowhere for the gnome to sit.

  • Meh

    I'm not really thinking this is fascinating. How else would it work?

  • The_Wretched

    Prayers and wishes. God likes money, you give money, you get a return for your faith in the form of a gum ball. Why would you think things would work only on physical principles?

  • Meh

    Well wouldn't only a fucking moron assume a gumball machine has anything to do with god? Oh right, you'd have to be a fucking moron to even come up with that conclusion.

  • The_Wretched

    Ok, how about gravity works on prayers and wishes...

  • Ollie Williams

    Clearly the child-like wonder you once possessed was beaten down and murdered by adult Meh long ago.

  • Meh

    I'm afraid i lost that child like sort of wonder 5 minutes coming into this life.

  • Eric Ord

    I like to think it was beaten down and murdered by ME.

  • Brandi O. Cruz

