Fascinating: A Timelapse Of Two Houseplants Moving Throughout The Day

October 30, 2018

This is a timelapse video of two houseplants (Oxalis triangularis, aka false shamrock, and a Marantra species) seen moving throughout the day. So dynamic! It's almost like they're alive. "Plants are alive." Well most of mine aren't. And the ones that are seem so lazy. They just sit around all day drinking up all the water I should be drinking but don't because I hate drinking water. I like chocolate milk. I found out the hard way that's not something we have in common.

Keep going for the whole Instagram video, complete with closeup.

Thanks to Allyson S, who informed me she's convinced her plants are slowing trying to make their way to the door because she neglects them and they want a better life. Well that was depressing.

Notoriously Difficult 'Flight Of The Bumblebee' Performed On Bass Guitar

Previous Story

Whatever Works: Training Bus Drivers To Respect Cyclists By Making Them Sit On Stationary Bikes As Buses Go Flying By

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: dancing, fascinating, having a great time, here comes the sun -- get ready!, mother nature, movers and shakers, moving, nature, plants, screw this i'm outta here wait what's up with this pot? dammit, so that's what that looks like, timelapse, video
Previous Post
Next Post