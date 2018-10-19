Fallout 76 Green-Glowing Vault Boy LED Lamp

October 19, 2018

fallout-76-vault-boy-lamp-1.jpg

This is the $40 Official Fallout 76 Vault Boy LED Lamp available for preorder from Geekstore. The lamp is USB powered and shines green like a ghoul 'Glowing One' from the franchise. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like it gives off that much light, so it's probably less suited for reading in bed and more suited for SETTING THE MOOD. "Setting the mood for what?" You know, some sexy bedroom-- "Please don't say ghoul roleplaying." Jesus, of course not. "Well?" I lied that's all I've got.

Keep going for one more shot of the lamp in its off position.

fallout-76-vault-boy-lamp-2.jpg

Thanks to Mark VM, who just uses a Nuka Cola Quantum as a nightlight like a normal post-apocalyptic survive.

Impressive!: This Freehand Crocheted Slimer Halloween Costume

Previous Story

A Flattened World Map Showing All Countries To Proper Scale

Next Story
  • Mr Coco

    too bad it gives you cancer.

  • Douchy McDouche

    If there's one thing Fallout taught me it's: if something glows it's radioactive so stay the fuck away.

  • Jenness

    But what if you want your kids to grow up with super powers so they can become evil geniuses before dying of a bizarre illness?

  • Gingerbread

    Just send them through the X-ray scanner at the airport then. Oops. Wrong article XD.

  • Tigerh8r

    You mean, "Every Parent's Dream?"

    [I just hope mine will move out one day, but they have it so darn good I can't imagine why they would want to.]

  • Jenness

    That's why you gotta prep them early. I consistently say things like "When you're 18 and finally an adult and out on your own, you're going to love being able to just go to bed whenever you want." and "Oh, when you're 18 and out on your own, you won't have to be forced to eat whatever I cook anymore - it's going to be great." When they are five or so it kind of goes over their heads- but trust me once middle school rolls around and you say "Great job on this test, when you are 18 and out on your own the ability to perform well under pressure at work is pretty important" then they start to really realize "she ain't kiddin' around"

  • Tigerh8r

    My 14 year old daughter (who, admittedly, is academically advanced) claims she wants to graduate HS early and go to college ASAP, and we probably won't see much of her after that.

    Then she asks me for food and when I say something like, "There's pizza downstairs, help yourself," she always responds with something like, "Why can't you just bring it to me? I don't want to get up."

    So...

  • Jenness

    "I forgot you are only 14" smiling and getting her pizza, smoothing her hair "I love you so much. It's going to be hard when you're gone and sick with another cold, unable to pay your heating / cooling bill and have to trudge out and get some cheap soup packets that you can make with hot tap water because your stove and microwave both stopped working at the same time. But that's what makes independent adults." *wistful look* "Mommy went through it too - toughens you up and gives you strength so you can be a strong, independent woman."

    "I mentioned that all funding ends when you turn 18 right? So...might want to start thinking about that weekend job my sugar plum. It's time."

    *leaves and closes the door saying "I'm so glad we still have a little less than 4 years still left before my baby flies the nest. You're going to do great!" benevolent smile *

  • Megatron Jenkins

    You would be a terrifying parent, lmfao!!!

  • GeneralDisorder

    Being too smart can be detrimental to someone's success. If school is easy then she won't learn how to study or apply herself to things.

    And them when she gets challenged for real she'll just collapse.

    I suggest taking her boating then pushing her out near a remote island. She'll learn.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: did preorder, different strokes for different folks, fallout, glowing, lamp, light, post-apocalyptic, sure why not, there are so many games i want to play coming out soon it's kind of giving me anxiety, things that look like other things, video games
Previous Post
Next Post