Fallout 76 Green-Glowing Vault Boy LED Lamp

This is the $40 Official Fallout 76 Vault Boy LED Lamp available for preorder from Geekstore. The lamp is USB powered and shines green like a ghoul 'Glowing One' from the franchise. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like it gives off that much light, so it's probably less suited for reading in bed and more suited for SETTING THE MOOD. "Setting the mood for what?" You know, some sexy bedroom-- "Please don't say ghoul roleplaying." Jesus, of course not. "Well?" I lied that's all I've got.

Keep going for one more shot of the lamp in its off position.

Thanks to Mark VM, who just uses a Nuka Cola Quantum as a nightlight like a normal post-apocalyptic survive.