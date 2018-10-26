'Fahrenheit 451' That Can Only Be Read When Heat Is Applied Is Now Available For Preorder

October 26, 2018

A special edition of Fahrenheit 451 is now available for preorder (previously seen HERE when it was first conceived because, like an elephant or a vindictive girlfriend, I never forget) that can only be read when heat is applied to the pages via lighter or match. That doesn't sound very practical. The signed (by who?! Bradbury died in 2012) and numbered edition is limited to 300 copies selling for $388 before December 31st, and $451 (clever!) afterwards. As much as I do love old books (I own several nudie magazines from the 50's), that's a little out of my price range. I'll give you $30, and only if I can read it in the bathtub with my girlfriend's hairdryer.

Keep going for a video of the book not being burnt.

Thanks again to K Diddie, who, for three tips in one day, receives a coveted gold star sticker and his name on the poster board in the breakroom.

  • Guy Pineapple

    Please do not microwave your books. Or do. Whatever helps us get stronger as a species.

  • Jenness

    I live in Texas, betcha I'll be able to just open it up, let the sun hit for a bit and BAM!

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I appreciate a book that knows it exists to look cool on my shelf and has already given up hope that I'll actually read it one day.

  • Bosun Higgs

    Well, this is a stupid idea. How about a copy that can't be burnt instead? In previous editions, the author told of how people have tried to censor the "offensive" parts of the book, or eliminate it altogether from, say, school libraries. With this edition, the whole book is already unreadable unless one expends quite a bit of fuel—not really what the author intended.

  • Doog

    That's a damn good point. A completely fire impervious book would be far better

  • Wooder

    Just when I thought I might read a book it becomes harder! back to the comics.

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS GW's vindictive girlfriend IS an elephant lol

