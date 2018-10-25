Explosive Experimentation: Leaf Pile + Gasoline

October 25, 2018

leaf-pile-gasoline-explosion.jpg

Note: Some appropriate cursing at the very end.

This is a video of two idiots men after my own heart igniting a leaf pile after dousing it with a healthy amount of gasoline. You can tell they're seasoned professionals because of the rolled up paper towels they're using to try to start the fire. That's not something you learn in Pyromania 101 -- that's an advanced technique. "Apparently so is melting off your eyebrows." FACT. Facial hair is the mark of an amateur.

Keep going for the video, which includes the explosion in glorious slow motion.

Thanks to Will I, who, knowing me, I probably will.

I'm Flying Jack!: Kids Push 660-Pound Tractor Tire Down Steep Hill

Previous Story

Dad Builds Father-Daughter Mech Warrior Costume For The Two Of Them

Next Story
  • Javier Arreola

    That's why we can't have nice parks and forests

  • Michael Knight

    what were they expecting?

  • Closet Nerd

    Its the gas vapor that ignites, not the liquid gasoline....

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: burning things, experimenting, fire, fire in everyone's holes, fire in the hole!, fire in your holes!, gasoline, having a great time, having a terrible time, smart thinking, so that's what that looks like, video, well that was exciting, you don't know till you try, you know how i feel about fire
Previous Post
Next Post