Easy Halloween Costumes: A Zombie Lady Bodysuit

This is the zombie lady bodysuit available from Etsy seller BADINKA. It costs $125, so it isn't the cheapest Halloween costume, but it is a convenient one (until you have to go to the bathroom). All you have to do is paint your face and you're ready to go. I like how this particular zombie decided to cover her nipples with Band-Aids. I used to do the same thing when I was on the swim team in high school.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to