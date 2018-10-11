Easy Halloween Costumes: A Zombie Lady Bodysuit

October 11, 2018

zombie-bodysuit-1.jpg

This is the zombie lady bodysuit available from Etsy seller BADINKA. It costs $125, so it isn't the cheapest Halloween costume, but it is a convenient one (until you have to go to the bathroom). All you have to do is paint your face and you're ready to go. I like how this particular zombie decided to cover her nipples with Band-Aids. I used to do the same thing when I was on the swim team in high school.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

zombie-bodysuit-2.jpg

zombie-bodysuit.jpg

  • James Mcelroy

    ZILF town.

  • lushkneebumbuild
  • lushkneebumbuild

    she's a rotten kind of cute

  • FearlessFarris

    Have you seen the cost of Halloween costumes recently? $125 is a pretty good price, to be honest.

    Of course, not included is the face make-up, the contact lenses, the hair dye-job, etc. etc.

  • Jenness

    $125 is a fortune for a costume like this. It's just a printed body suit. Now if it had silicon parts to it, places that lit up or moved, those plastic cutaway parts that have squishy blood inside them like entrails - even then $125 is a fortune.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I mean, I spent way more than that assembling a (not so) screen-acurate Indian Jones outfit a few years ago, and except for the whip, it was entirely sourced from second hand stores.... If you want to blow minds on Halloween, it's gonna cost you, hmmmm? ( It's gonna "cost-you-mm"... "CostUme", see what I did there? Did you see it?? ....IT BELONGS IN A MUSEUM!)

  • FearlessFarris

    I know what you're saying. I was just thinking about how much money I wasted at the Halloween store for costumes for my kids to trick or treat in.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Showing a mutilated, decomposing human body is fine, but don't you dare show a cartoon nippy!

    Humans are weird.

  • FearlessFarris

    The cartoon band-aids are there to keep the cartoon nipples from falling off the cartoon corpse's decaying body.

    Or alternatively, to slightly decrease the odds of the wearer being sexually assaulted at the nightclub costume party.

  • Wooder

    Not sure if I'm happy or scared that people wear costumes like this. But Mr Happy seems happy.
    Are these tear-a-way costumes...just wondering...

