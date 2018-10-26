Dumbo Octopus Puts On A Show For Unmanned Submersible

This is a video of a 'big eared' (actually the animal's mantle fins) Dumbo octopus putting on a show for the unmanned submersible Hercules near the Davidson Seamount in the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary off the coast of central California. This particular specimen is about two feet long and a CERTIFIED CUTIE. At least until it spreads all its tentacles, then it's kind of a nightmare. My girlfriend says the same thing about me when I'm sleeping versus awake. "I never said you were cute when you were sleeping." Yes huh, like two nights ago, right when I was drifting off. "I was talking about the dog." I need a new life, I really do. Like when rolling to see who goes first and the dice fall off the table, I demand a do-over.

Keep going for the video. Also, I like how all the scientists commenting clearly love their jobs like absolutely nobody else on the planet.

Thanks to Alan, who agrees when these scientists finally discover a penis octopus, they should definitely name it after me.