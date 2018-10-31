Drone Footage Of A Kayaker Plunging Over A 110-Foot Waterfall

Because some people don't naturally produce enough adrenaline, this is some drone footage of German competitive kayaker Adrian Mattern going over the edge of "a 110-foot waterfall at Alexandra Falls in the Northwest Territories of Canada" and disappearing into the splash-zone below. Some more info while I get my adrenaline rush carefully navigating my way past a wet floors sign on the way to the bathroom:

This fall is so challenging that only two other people have accomplished this same feat in the past, Ed Lucero and Tyler Bradt.

Honestly, I bet more than just two other people have accomplished the same feat, their bodies just haven't been found yet. HIYO! "That was morbid." It's Halloween! "And what about for someone who reads this in the future?" They'll have missed out on the special something you and I shared today....kiss me? "Are you wearing wax vampire teeth?" IT'S HALLOWEEN.

Keep going for this video as well as the one from Adrian's helmet-cam, and for everyone who celebrates Halloween on actual Halloween, be at least semi-safe out there tonight.

Thanks to Tiffany R, who agrees Adrian should have done it in a flamingo pool float for bonus style points.