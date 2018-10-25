Does Time Actually Exist?: A Brief Overview

This is a five minute video of Andrew Zimmerman Jones of Ted-Ed providing a short history of humanity's notion of time, then "a brief overview of the different ways in which physicists theorize how time and space relate, and ponders the question that time may not be a fundamental property of the universe, and only exists in our collective minds," like how we all think our own mom makes the best spaghetti. Personally, I'm a firm believer that if I'm late for a meeting or rent is due and it's already the 6th, time doesn't exist, but if I'm at McDonald's and it's 10:30AM, you better still be making sausage, egg and cheese biscuits.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to Alex S, who agrees time only exists when it's time to get paid, and not when you took three hours lunches all week.